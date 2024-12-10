2 members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested after shootout in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Two members of the Neeraj Bawana gang were arrested by the Delhi Police following a shootout near the Karnal Bypass in Delhi’s outer north district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rahul alias Nakta and Kamaljeet, both linked to multiple armed robberies, were apprehended on Monday.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Khatu Shyam temple. At around 11 am, a suspicious grey Hyundai i20 without number plates approached the barricade. When signalled to stop, the vehicle sped up, colliding with a barricade and a road divider," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar said.

The suspects attempted to flee, opening fire at the police team during the raid, Kumar said.

Rahul was overpowered after firing a warning shot into the air, while Kamaljeet surrendered following additional warning shots. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the operation.

The police recovered two semi-automatic pistols, 22 live cartridges, a police uniform used for disguises, and the car from the suspects.

The suspects confessed to their involvement in two robbery cases in Delhi’s Rani Bagh area and a previously unsolved daylight robbery in Rajasthan.

"Rahul is a ‘bad character’ from Aman Vihar police station area with over 15 prior cases and has ties to the Neeraj Bawana gang. Kamaljeet was wanted in multiple armed robbery cases," said the DCP.

According to the police, 'bad-character' elements are individuals who have been repeatedly arrested or apprehended for criminal activities, sent to jail or correctional homes, and then continue to engage in criminal conduct. PTI BM BM ARD ARD