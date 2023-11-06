2 members of Neeraj Bawana gang held in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Two associates of Neeraj Bawana gang have been arrested from northwest Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the Special Cell got a tip-off that two new recruits of the gang -- Rohit (25), and Devender (23) -- will reach the Japanese Park of Rohini Sector-11 on November 2.

"These two men are from Bhiwani district of Haryana and recently shifted their hideout in Delhi. The Bawana gang hired them to eliminate rival gang members. We got their information that they will reach Rohini to collect money," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

A trap was laid at the park and the location was cordoned off, police said.

At about 7.50 am Rohit and Devender reached there. We asked them to surrender, despite the warning, the duo whipped out their loaded pistols and tried to shoot at the police party, the DCP said.

After a brief scuffle, the police apprehended them and recovered two pistols and five live cartridges from their possession, he said.

An FIR against the accused has been registered and further probe is on, police said. PTI BM NB