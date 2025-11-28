2 members of 'Thak Thak' gang involved in stealing by diverting car drivers' attention held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Two alleged members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang were arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts in Delhi carried out by diverting drivers' attention, police said on Friday.

The accused, Sanju alias Sanju Madrasi (26) and Gaurav alias Rinku (26), both residents of Madangir, were held after a woman reported her laptop bag being stolen from her car on Ring Road on November 21.

Both the accused have a criminal history of 15 cases related to robbery, snatching, cheating, theft and the NDPS Act across south, southeast and southwest Delhi, they said.

Investigators said the duo would typically alert drivers about a supposed fault in their vehicle, and while the unsuspecting motorist stepped out to check, one of them would stealthily remove valuables from the car before fleeing.

"The complainant was on her way from Okhla to Dwarka when two men on a scooter signalled her to stop, pretending there was a problem with her vehicle. When she got down to check, one of them removed her laptop bag from the car and fled," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered, and a team was formed to trace the culprits. Based on surveillance and local inputs, Gaurav was arrested on November 23, followed by Sanju a day later.

Police recovered the stolen laptop with accessories, PAN and Aadhaar cards, debit and credit cards, and other valuables. The scooter used in the crime was also seized, the officer said.

Both accused, who are school dropouts, allegedly turned to crime in 2018 after falling into bad company and developing addictions, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.