2 members of Tillu Tajpuria gang arrested in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Two alleged members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang were arrested in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, allegedly while planning to eliminate a target, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Parth (22) and Vikrant (21), both residents of Ambrahi village, had recently joined the gang and were allegedly working on the instructions of Amit alias Dabang, a key member who ordered the killing.

The accused used an encrypted application to communicate with the gang, they said.

The police said they received information in the early hours of November 5 that some youths from Ambrahi village had recently been recruited by the gang and were in possession of illegal weapons.

"Acting on the tip-off, a team intercepted Parth near Dhulsiras Chowk and recovered a pistol with a live cartridge, a mobile phone with the Zangi app allegedly used for gang communication, and a motorcycle found to be stolen from the Dwarka South area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Officials said Parth was arrested, and a case was registered.

Based on his disclosure, the police apprehended Vikrant on November 7 near Ambrahi village, recovering another pistol and two live cartridges from his possession, they added.

During the interrogation, Parth revealed that he had personal enmity with some people in his village and had approached the gang for support. The gang provided him with weapons and cash and asked him to recruit more youths. Vikrant, who worked as a cleaner, joined him for easy money, the police said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ ANM SSJ ANM ANM