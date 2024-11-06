2 men accused of raping Assamese woman in Agra held

Agra (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Two men accused of raping a 20-year-old woman from Assam in Agra have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was waiting at New Delhi Railway Station for her train to go to Kerala for visiting her brother's home. She met there a 25-year-old man from Pune.

The man made a fake proposal of marriage and brought her to Agra by train. He kept the woman at his friend's house in Kiraoli in Agra district.

Both the friends allegedly raped the woman. She somehow fled from the home and reached Kiraoli Police Station and lodged a complaint against them, an officer said.

Talking to PTI, Keval Singh, in-charge at Kiraoli Police Station, said, "On November 5, the woman from Assam reached Kiraoli Police Station in Agra and claimed that she was waiting for a train for Kerala at New Delhi Railway Station to visit her brother in Kerala. Meanwhile, a resident of Pune identified as Manoj came in contact with the woman and gave her a fake proposal of marriage and misguided the woman and brought her to Agra via train." "In Agra, he took her to Kiraoli in Agra district at his friend Kanha's house and raped the woman forcefully. On the second night, Kanha raped the woman without her consent," he added.

He said a police complaint has been lodged under the sections 64 (1) and 115 (2) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Kiraoli Police station in Agra district and medical examination of the woman has been done, he added.

"Both Manoj and Kanha have been arrested after the incident, said Singh. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS