2 men arrested for attempting robbery using fake pistol in Agra

Agra (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Police on Saturday said they have arrested two men who allegedly tried to carry out a robbery using a fake pistol in a house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Aditya said the alleged incident took place on Friday evening when the accused, identified as Aman and Vishal, entered the house with the intention of looting it.

"At the time of the incident, two women were present in the house. The accused showed a fake pistol and attempted to rob them. When the women raised an alarm, one of the accused attacked a woman with the fake pistol, injuring her," the officer said.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours and local residents rushed to the spot, caught both men and beat them up before handing them over to the police.

According to the ADCP, the duo confessed that they attempted the robbery to arrange money for personal expenses.

Both have been arrested, the police said.