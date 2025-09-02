2 men arrested in Bhadohi for vandalising Hanuman idol under influence of alcohol

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly vandalising a roadside Hanuman idol and another one inside a school temple while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu said a case was registered under the relevant sections in view of public outrage over the incident.

The investigation revealed that Govind Vanvasi, a resident of Cholapur in Varanasi, had visited the house of Lalji Vanvasi in Pipri on Monday night, where both consumed liquor.

In an inebriated state, they allegedly damaged the idols and threw them away, the SP said.

The police arrested the duo on Tuesday night after receiving information that they were hiding in a house.

A new idol has already been installed in place of the damaged one and will be consecrated on Wednesday morning, officials added. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS