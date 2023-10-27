2 men attempting to loot cash from ATM held after encounter in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Two men accused of attempting to loot cash from an ATM have been arrested after a brief encounter with police in this district, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Shivam and Pramod, residents of Bas Mohalla in Barsana, were arrested after an encounter in the Chhata police station area of the district, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

The two suffered gunshot wounds in the leg and were admitted to the Community Health Centre for treatment, he added.

Giving details of the incident, Bisen said that the accused had tried to steal the cash kept in the Canara Bank ATM located in Chhata on October 25.

Advertisment

An FIR regarding the matter was lodged on the complaint of bank manager Deepak Rawat, he added.

The SP said the police with the help of surveillance and a SWAT team tracked the location of the accused and surrounded them near Khanpur of Govardhan intersection on Thursday night.

Bisen said that the two men began firing shots when the police asked them to surrender.

Police fired in retaliation, injuring the duo, he added.

The SP said the police have recovered a motorcycle and two illegal pistols along with cartridges from their possession. PTI COR CDN AS CK