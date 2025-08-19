2 men booked for assaulting female doctor in Noida

Noida, Aug 19 (PTI) Two men were booked for allegedly assaulting a female doctor and making a video of the whole act in the Dankaur area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused was an acquaintance of the victim, who is a resident of Park View Gaur City, they said.

According to Dr Suman Singh, the complainant, the incident took place on Sunday, when one Nitin Bhati called her for a meeting.

Both of them were talking near a dhaba when another man, Mohit Bhati, arrived at the eatery and started misbehaving with her, Dankaur Police Station chief Munendra Kumar Singh said.

When she resisted Mohit, Nitin beat her, and Mohit started filming the incident, he said.

The two also threatened to kill her, according to the woman, he said.