2 men booked in Nagpur for cheating people of Rs 8 lakh by promising health department jobs

Nagpur, Mar 5 (PTI) Police have filed an FIR against two men in Nagpur for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 8 lakh by promising them jobs in the Maharashtra government's health department, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was filed after one of the victims lodged a complaint at the Ajni police station, they said.

The accused were identified by police as Sanjay Gulabrao Akotkar (55), a resident of Ajni Quarter in Nagpur, and Nilesh Purushottam Nanotkar (52), who hails from Warud in Amravati district. The complaint against them was filed by a 53-year-old Nagpur resident.

According to the police, the complainant, who works in the private sector, was introduced to Akotkar by a person named Shravan Chirkoot Raut in December 2012. Akotkar claimed he was a top ranking medical officer and could get the complainant's wife a clerk's job in the state health department.

Akotkar demanded Rs 7 lakh for getting the job done and asked for educational documents of the aspirant along with an advance of Rs 50,000. The complainant paid the advance and later gave Rs 3 lakh more in cash, they said.

In March 2015, the complainant's wife appeared for an "exam" and later received a bogus appointment letter via WhatsApp, said the police.

Apart from the Nagpur resident, two more persons were cheated by the accused persons on false promise of getting them jobs in the health department and the total amount taken from the trio was Rs 7.95 lakh, they said. PTI COR RSY