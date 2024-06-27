2 men die, 15 injured in car-jeep collision in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Two men died and fifteen others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred in Nechhwa this morning when the jeep was on its way to Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar while the car passengers were en route to Salasar Balaji temple in Churu, they said.

Two men travelling in the car died while 15 others got injured, the police said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to a district hospital in Sikar for post-mortem. PTI SDA OZ NB