2 men die in road accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 17 (PTI) Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck here, police said on Friday.

Nai Mandi police station in-charge Bablu Kumar said Ankit (22) and Monu (26) were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Both men worked at Siddhbali Paper Mill and were returning to their village from the mill when the accident happened, he said.

Kumar said the truck driver fled with his truck after the incident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN NB NB