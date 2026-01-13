2 men fire 3-4 rounds in air outside house in east Delhi's West Vinod Nagar

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired three to four rounds in the air outside a house in West Vinod Nagar in east Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said, adding that the incident may be linked to an extortion threat received by the homeowner.

The incident was reported around 12 am, they said, adding that the firing took place outside the residence of Jitender Gupta. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The firing may be linked to a similar incident outside a gym in Paschim Vihar, where a purported social media post surfaced in which Lawrence Bishnoi gang members took responsibility, a senior police officer said, adding that they are verifying the facts.

In that incident, the complainant alleged that he had received an Internet-based audio call from an unknown international number on September 27, 2025. The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 5 crore within eight days, threatening dire consequences if the demand was not met, the police said.

A PCR call was received regarding the firing by two bike-borne persons. On reaching the spot, the police team found Jitender Gupta along with an eyewitness, identified as Harshit Gupta, a resident of the same locality.

In his statement, the eyewitness told the police that while he was standing on the road, he noticed two unknown men wearing helmets on a motorcycle. The duo was allegedly making a video of the complainant's house on a mobile phone, he said.

Moments later, he heard a gunshot and saw the pillion rider raise his hand and fire in the air. The two men then fled from the spot on the motorcycle, the police said.

Following the incident, a mobile crime team and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to the scene and the area was inspected. However, no empty cartridge or bullet lead has been recovered so far, an officer said.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, the police said two armed sentries have been deployed outside the complainant's residence to provide security.

The police said an earlier case related to an extortion threat had already been registered at the Madhu Vihar police station on the complaint of Jitender Gupta. PTI SSJ MNK MNK