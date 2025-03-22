2 men found dead with throats slit outside Lucknow village

Lucknow (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Two men were found dead outside a village here with their throats slit, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said, "The Kakori police station received information about two bodies that were spotted outside Pankheda village at around 10.15 pm on Friday." The deceased were identified as Manoj (25) and Rohit (26). Both men were residents of the Pankheda village. Their throats were slit with some sharp edged weapon, the officer added.

The two men were preparing for competitive exams. Soon after the bodies were found additional police force was deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

"We are looking into all possible angles in the case. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a report has been registered. Investigations are underway," said the officer. PTI CDN CDN NB NB