Dehradun, Sep 28 (PTI) Two men from Punjab drowned in the Ganga, near the Bharat Mata temple at the Saptarishi Ghat in Haridwar, on Thursday.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) divers are conducting a search but nothing has been found, police said.

The two men had come from Punjab to visit Haridwar. They drowned while taking a bath in the river.

They have been identified as Sahil Oberoi, a resident of Zirakpur, Mohali, and Jatin Oberoi, a resident of Eco Green Derawsi, Punjab. PTI ALM RC