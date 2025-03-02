2 men held after robbing constable’s motorcycle in north Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Two men were shot by police during an encounter in north Delhi's Wazirabad after they allegedly robbed a motorcycle at gunpoint from a constable who had attempted to apprehend them, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 26 when constables Dinesh and Sandeep were patrolling on a motorcycle along Outer Ring Road.

They pursued a speeding car near the Mukundpur Flyover and managed to intercept it, ordering the three occupants to undergo a routine vehicle check, the official said.

However, instead of complying, the three men fled in different directions. Dinesh chased and caught one of them on his motorcycle, the official added.

While attempting to subdue the suspect, another man threatened Dinesh by pointing a gun at his head and demanding that he release his accomplice, the official said.

Dinesh complied and the suspects fled on his motorcycle, leaving their car behind. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two knives and a country-made pistol, the official added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said, "The abandoned car was registered to Salman, a resident of Laxmi Nagar. Salman was apprehended in Sonipat, Haryana, and during questioning, he disclosed that one Kishan had purchased the car in his name and had pressured him to file a false theft report..

Kishan was tracked to Gharaunda in Karnal, Haryana, but his phone was switched off as he evaded capture. Investigators eventually traced Kishan's location and set up a trap near Tara Chowk, Gandhi Vihar, in Timarpur, the officer said.

Two men on a motorcycle were spotted and signalled to stop, but they attempted to flee. The motorcycle skidded after being intercepted, and the suspects tried to escape on foot, the officer added.

The officer further stated that the suspects opened fire on the police, with one bullet striking a policeman's bulletproof vest. In response, the police returned fire, hitting both suspects in the legs. The men were later identified as Intezar Qureshi (46) and Kishan (31), both with criminal records. PTI SSJ BM ARD