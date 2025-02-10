2 men held for cow slaughter in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended two people, including a juvenile, for their alleged involvement in a case of cow slaughter near Signature Bridge on Monday, an official said.

Police at the New Usmanpur Station received information about the incident at 8.20 am. "Upon reaching the scene, the police team found Rupesh Rana, the caller, along with two others who were engaged in cow slaughter. They were immediately apprehended," said the police officer.

The officers recovered the carcasses of two cows, slaughtering tools, a syringe, a medicine bottle and a car allegedly used to transport the animals.

An FIR has been registered A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to determine if more people were involved in the operation. PTI BM HIG HIG