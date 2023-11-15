2 men held for vandalising Sant Ravidas statue in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for vandalising the statue of Sant Ravidas in Haripur village here, police said on Wednesday.

SHO Raj Kapoor Singh said that on the night of November 12, the statue of Sant Ravidas in the village was found damaged and its right hand was broken.

Yogesh Ram and Sohan Singh were arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday, he said, adding that the broken statue has been repaired and there is peace in the area.

Police said further investigation is underway.