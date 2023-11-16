2 men injured in blaze at Mathura firecracker market succumb to injuries

Mathura (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Two men injured in the blaze that gutted a makeshift firecracker market set up for Diwali here died during treatment in different hospitals in Delhi, taking the death toll to four, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Raya Police Station Ajay Kishore said, " One Sripal Bharadwaj (55), a primary school teacher admitted in the Safdarjung Hospital and one Dharmendra alias Pappu (40) admitted in AIIMS Delhi succumbed to injuries on Wednesday." Two of the injured had died during treatment on Monday night, a day after the incident, said the SHO.

According to district health officials, five others injured in the incident are still undergoing treatment at AIIMS, while another injured is admitted at the Safdarjung hospital.

Three fire tenders took 45 minutes to douse the blaze, Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap Singh said, adding that seven of the 23 firecracker shops were gutted in the fire. PTI COR CDN MNK CDN MNK MNK