2 men killed as truck hits bike in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday. The accident happened near Taprana bypass on the Karnal–Panipat highway, they said, adding that Arif Malik (23) and Sonu (22) travelling from Jhinjhana to Shamli on a motorcycle when they were hit by the truck from behind.

Jhinjhana SHO Virender Kasana said, “They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.” The driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, Kasana said, adding that the truck has been seized and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. PTI CORR ABN NB