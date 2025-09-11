2 men killed, couple injured in collision between bikes in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Two men died and a couple got injured in a collision between two motorcycles on Noorpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Thursday, police said.

Nahataur SHO Dheeraj Nagar said the incident took place near Chak turn when Usman (28) and his cousin Anas (22) rammed their motorcycle into another bike moving ahead of them.

In the collision, the riders of the front motorcycle -- Hariraj and his wife Dharmavati -- along with Usman and Anas sustained serious injuries, he said.

All four were rushed to the community health centre, where doctors declared Usman and Anas dead, the SHO added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.