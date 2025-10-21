2 men killed, woman injured as motorcycle crashes into electric pole on Diwali night

Medininagar/Khunti, Oct 21 (PTI) Two men were killed and a woman injured when their motorcycle crashed into an electric pole in Jharkhand's Khunti district on the night of Diwali, police said on Tuesday.

The accident happened on the Khunti-Simdega road near the old bus stand in Rania around midnight, they said.

"Three people, including a woman, were travelling on the motorcycle. When they reached near the bus stand, they lost control, collided with a roadside board, and crashed into an electric pole," Torpa's SDPO Christopher Kerketta said.

"One of them, Amrit Topno (23), died at the spot. Wilson Topno (18) and Gudia Kumari (18) were sent to Sadar Hospital. Wilson was declared dead on arrival by the doctor, while the woman's condition is serious. All three hailed from Gumla district," he said.

In another road accident on Monday evening in Palamu district, one person was killed when an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle collided.

The accident happened near Ramgarh village in the Chattarpur police station area, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh (21), who was riding the motorcycle. His brother-in-law, Surendra Yadav -- a resident of Nabinagar in Bihar's Aurangabad district, sustained grievous injuries, they said, "Surendra is at present undergoing treatment at the Medinirai Medical College & Hospital (MMCH)," an officer said.

A search is underway for the auto driver who fled the scene after the accident, he said.