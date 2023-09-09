2 men posing as journalists held for extortion in J-K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Two men posing as journalists have been arrested in connection with an extortion case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal, police said on Saturday.

Police received a written complaint from Gulzar Ahmed Kasana, a resident of Surfraw Gund in the central Kashmir district, on Friday stating that two unknown persons, claiming to be journalists, arrived at his house and demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 as he was constructing a house, a police spokesperson said They took Rs 500 cash from him and asked him to pay the remaining amount after two days, he said.

The duo also asked the victim if he failed to pay the said amount, “then they will dismantle his house”, the spokesperson said.

Acting swiftly, a police party arrested the accused, Sohail Maqbool, a resident of Bamiluna Kangan, and Kaiser Farooq, from Cheerwan Kangan, he said.

The spokesperson said there were complaints that some persons on a two-wheeler with mobile and a camera in their hands were blackmailing and extorting the public in general area of Gund.

Many complainants have approached the police and have identified the duo for blackmailing them also, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB NB