2 men posing as traffic cops rob private company employee of Rs 50 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Two bike-borne men posing as traffic police personnel robbed two private company employees of Rs 50 lakh in IP Estate area here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Outer Ring Road near Salimgarh Flyover on Wednesday evening, they said.

Two employees of Pan Bahar Pvt. Ltd. were on their way to the office after collecting a payment of Rs 50 lakh from Kucha Ghasiram in a bag, an official said.

They were intercepted by two people riding on a motorcycle, wearing traffic police uniforms and carrying wireless sets near the flyover, the official said.

Advertisment

On the pretext of checking the vehicle, the accused opened the car’s trunk that had the bag containing the money. Meanwhile, two other bike-borne persons came there and stole the bag, the officer said.

All the four accused fled from the spot, police said.

A case under section 419 (cheating by personation), 382 of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is in progress, they said. PTI ALK NB