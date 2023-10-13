2 men run over by train in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Two men were run over by a train while they were trying to cross a railway crossing here, police said on Friday.

Inspector Shivnarayan at Katra police station said the incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Deepak Sonkar (24) and Mausak Yadav (25) were trying to cross the railway gate, which was closed, and they were run over by a train, he said, adding that they died on the spot.

GRP Mirzapur has sent the bodies for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NB NB