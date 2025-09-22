2 men sentenced to life imprisonment by Gurugram court in 2022 murder case

Gurugram, Sep 22 (PTI) A sessions court here on Monday convicted two accused in a murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment and fine, said police.

According to the police, the body of a man with stab wounds was found lying on the roadside in village Gudana on September 23, 2022. On the complaint of the village sarpanch, an FIR of murder was registered at Pataudi police station.

The victim was identified as Dilip Kumar Mehta (49), a resident of JJ colony, Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.

While investigating, the police arrested two accused identified as Krishan Kumar (35), a resident of village Rajpura in district Rewari, and Asim Banerjee (32), a native of Assam, said the police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Krishan knew Mehta and on September 22, he, along with Asim, went to Mehta's house in Rewari and persuaded him to come with them on some pretext.

After Mehta sat inside their Creta car, they tied him up and demanded Rs 15 lakh from him. Even though Mehta managed Rs 9 lakh from a friend and gave the money to the accused, the accused killed him and dumped his body near Pataudi.

Later, both the accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody, said the police.

"On the basis of the chargesheet filed and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jagdeep Singh today convicted both the murder accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 60,000," said spokesperson of the Gurugram Police. PTI COR KSS KSS