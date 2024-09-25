2 men snatch SUV from contractor in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) In an alleged carjacking incident, two men allegedly snatched an SUV from a contractor when he was having lunch on Wednesday in Dwarka sector-11 here, officials said.

Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

"On Wednesday at 12.17 pm, a call was received regarding snatching of Eco Sports car by two men near the Ramleela ground in sector 11. A team was sent to the spot immediately," a senior police officer said.

"According to the complainant, suddenly two men aged around 25 to 30 years came and one of them sat beside him on the rear seat and another on the driver seat," said the officer, adding the accused allegedly threatened him.

"He told police that after some distance when the car slowed down, he jumped out of the moving car. The duo fled with his vehicle. We are scanning the CCTV footage and have formed teams to nab the culprits," said the officer. PTI BM BM MNK MNK