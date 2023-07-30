2 men 'swept away' by Sutlej river from Punjab's Ferozepur to Pakistan

Ferozepur (Punjab), Jul 30 (PTI) Two Ludhiana residents were taken into custody in Pakistan after the swollen Sutlej river apparently swept them away from a village along the international border in this Punjab district to the neighbouring country, police said.

Ratanpal and Havinder Singh of Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana's Jagraon were apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers on Saturday and the Border Security Force was subsequently informed, they said.

Police said it was unclear how the two reached Ferozepur from Ludhiana. A police official here said the exact circumstances and sequence of events would become clear once the duo is handed over to the Indian authorities.

"We received information on Saturday that two people, who were stated to have been swept away by the river to the Pakistani side, were apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers," the police official said.

Flag meetings were held between the Border Security Force and the Pakistani Rangers on Saturday and Sunday in connection with this, he added.