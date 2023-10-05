2 men wanted in cow-slaughter case injured in encounter with police in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Two men wanted in a cow-slaughter case were injured in an encounter with police in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said police had got a tip-off that the two men -- Dilshad and Imamuddin -- will be passing through the Inchauli-Khardauni road on a two-wheeler.

When police intercepted the duo, they allegedly opened fire.

In the retaliatory firing, the two men sustained injuries on their legs and were admitted to a hospital after their arrest.

Police have seized two country-made pistols, cartridges and the two-wheeler from their possession. PTI COR ABN RC