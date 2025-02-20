2 men wanted in West Bengal political murder case arrested in Delhi's Aaya Nagar

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two absconding men wanted in a political murder case that took place during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Nurshed Sheikh (37) and Asrof Sheikh (40), were apprehended from the Aaya Nagar area of Delhi, he said.

The duo was involved in the killing of one Mintu Sheikh, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker, in Ketugram in East Burdwan on May 12, 2024, police said.

The victim was attacked with bombs, gunfire and stabbing while returning from Subipur village on a motorcycle with his companion Nazrul Islam. While Mintu Sheikh succumbed to his injuries on the spot, his associate managed to escape with critical wounds.

An FIR was registered at Ketugram and further investigation was taken up. Six suspects were arrested during the investigation, while ten, including Nurshed and Asrof Sheikh, remained at large. Both were later declared proclaimed offenders by a West Bengal court.

Acting on a tip-off received on February 18, a police team launched a search operation. The team apprehended the duo near Arjan Garh Metro Station in Aaya Nagar.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime and were subsequently arrested. The West Bengal Police has been informed about the arrests. PTI BM AS AS