2 men who posed as women to rob passers-by arrested for murder in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men, who allegedly dressed in women's clothes to target unsuspecting passers-by in northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar, for the murder of a man who was found dead last month, officials said on Monday.

The case relates to the recovery of a male body, identified as Gajender (34), a barber, with multiple stab wounds on October 10, they said.

The probe led police to a suspect identified as Uneeb Ahmad alias Durga alias Simran (26), a resident of Garhi Mendu, a senior police officer said.

During questioning, Ahmad confessed to committing the murder and said he and his accomplice used to dress as women to lure passers-by in the Khadar area.

They would take the victims to a secluded spot and rob them at knifepoint, Ahmad said, according to police.

Based on his disclosure, police arrested the second accused, Banti Singh (43), also a resident of Garhi Mendu. They also recovered a button-actuated knife used in the crime from their possession, police said.

A probe is underway to ascertain if the duo was involved in other similar offences, they said.