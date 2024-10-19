2 militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 19 (PTI) Two militants were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25) of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), they said.

They were arrested from the Pureiromba Khongnangkhong area on Friday on charges of extortion and "other prejudicial activities", police said.

A two-wheeler, three mobile phones, and Rs 7,600 in cash were seized from them. PTI CORR SOM