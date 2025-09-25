2 militants, one arms dealer arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 25 (PTI) Security forces arrested two militants belonging to different proscribed outfits and an arms dealer from Manipur's Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, police said on Thursday.

An active member of the banned Prepak was apprehended from Paona Bazar in Imphal West district on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

The militant was accused of extorting Rs 5,000 from a person in Kakching area, he said.

A cadre of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army was arrested from Tronglaobi area in Bishnupur district, he said.

The arrest had triggered a protest by locals who blocked a road in Tronglaoba area, demanding the release of the person.

Security forces also apprehended a 48-year-old arms dealer from Moirangkhom Old Thumbuthong Makhong area in Imphal West district on Wednesday, the police said.

One 9 mm pistol with bullets was recovered from his possession, another officer said.

In a separate operation, security forces recovered IED components from Kaibung area in Kakching district.

One container weighing 1.7 kg, 3 kg of sand, explosive TNT weighing 470 grams, 12 screws, one electric detonator, electric wire, and other items were recovered, the police said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC