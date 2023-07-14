2 minor boys drown in pond in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota, Jul 14 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Nainwan town in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Friday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Harsh alias Yuvraj (11), a resident of Nainwan, and Ayush (10), from Kota district, they said.

The boys had come to the pond with their families to attend a ritual for a deceased family member, police said.

Upon returning to their home, the family members found out that the boys were missing. The boys allegedly went to a different ghat and ventured into deep water and drowned, Nainwan ASI Veeram Dev said.

The boys were found after two hours of efforts and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

A case under section 174 of CrPC was registered for investigation. The bodies were their family members after conducting a post-mortem on Friday, the ASI added. PTI COR NB NB