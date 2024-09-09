2 minor boys killed in lightning strike in MP

Sheopur (MP), Sep 9 (PTI) Two minor siblings have been killed after being struck by lightning in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on monday.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Sunday when the two boys were grazing their cattle near the Kuno river in Bhairopur (Jhakher) village, an official said.

Lightning struck the area along with a thunderstorm, killing the brothers, aged 8 and 10, Virpur police station's assistant sub inspector Parmal Singh said. PTI COR ADU GK