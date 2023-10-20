2 minor brothers die as burning candle sets room on fire in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Two minor brothers, who were sleeping in their house in a village of this district, died when the room caught fire from a candle, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Behda village under Bondi police station area on Thursday night, they said.

Police said that the two brothers -- Shani (5) and Satya (7) -- were sleeping when a burning candle kept in the room fell leading to a fire.

The locals raised an alarm on seeing the smoke and tried to put out the fire, they said.

Police said that both the boys, who were found unconscious, were rushed to a hospital for treatment, but they died on the way.

The incident took place when the head of the family had gone to perform aarti at a Durga Puja pandal near his house while his wife was sleeping in another room with her newborn.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anjani Kumar Rai told reporters that the two children died due to fire in the house.

Police have taken the bodies of the two children in their custody and sent them for post-mortem.

The case is being investigated, Rai added. PTI COR SAB AS AS VN VN