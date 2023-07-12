2 minor girls drown in pond in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Two minor girls drowned in a pond in a village in Masauli area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Nahamau village when the girls had gone to graze goats and one of them slipped into the pond, they said.

While trying to save her, two other girls also jumped into the pond, police said, adding that Jaismin (8) and Saima (12) drowned in the waterbody.

Karina (8) was saved by locals, they said.

Police fished out the bodies with the help of villagers and sent them for the post-mortem.

A probe is on in the matter, police said. PTI COR ABN NB