2 minor siblings drown in stream in MP's Shajapur

Shajapur (MP), Sep 24 (PTI) Two brothers, aged 8 and 10, drowned while taking bath in a stream in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Monday in Malikhedi village, located 40 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The siblings ventured into the deep water while taking bath and drowned, Salsalai police station in-charge Janak Singh Rawat said.

On Monday evening, a woman informed the villagers after seeing a person floating in the stream, he said.

Later, the villagers informed police. The two minors were subsequently pulled out of the water and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family on Tuesday after post-mortem.