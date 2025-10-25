2 minor sisters don't return from school in Deoria; police launch probe

Deoria (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Police in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday registered a case of kidnapping after two minor sisters did not return from school, officials said.

The police are investigating the matter by examining CCTV footage to find the minor sisters, the officials said.

According to the police, the two minor sisters, living under the Tarkulwa police station area, study in a private school. On Friday morning, both left for their school in a school van.

The family became worried when the two sisters did not return in the evening. They called the school management which told them that the two sisters had been sent home in a school van. The family began searching for them but could not find them anywhere.

Based on the complaint filed by the mother of the two sisters, the police registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons on Saturday, Station Officer of Tarkulwa police station Mrityunjay Rai said.

He added that the matter is being investigated and both sisters will be recovered soon.