2 minor sisters go missing from Ranchi, probe underway

Ranchi, Feb 10 (PTI) Two minor sisters have gone missing from Ranchi since February 8, and a search operation is underway to trace them, police said on Tuesday.

One of the missing girls is around 12 years old and the other about 16 years, they said.

Ramnarayan Singh, officer-in-charge of Ratu police station, said, “Her disappearance was reported to us on February 9. We have launched a massive search operation and are checking multiple locations. CCTV footage from the area is also being analysed.” An FIR has been registered based on the family members’ statements.

The girls reportedly left home to visit a shop on February 8 and did not return, another officer said.

Earlier, a 12-year-old girl went missing from Girjatoli village under Doranda police station limits on February 4.

The police have announced a reward of Rs 21,000 for information leading to her whereabouts. PTI RPS RBT