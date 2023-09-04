2 minor sisters killed as tourist bus collides with truck in Jaipur Rural

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Two minor sisters travelling in a tourist bus died and 23 others were injured in an accident in Rajasthan's Jaipur Rural district, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hardayal said the bus, travelling from Khatu Shyam temple to Ujjain, collided with a truck near Aandhi Pulia. The deceased sisters have been identified as Chhavi Paliwal (12) and Kriti Paliwal (8).

The Aandhi SHO said two seriously injured people were referred to a private hospital for treatment.

He said all the passengers travelling in the bus belonged to the same family from Dhariyawad in Pratapgarh district.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Monday. A case has been registered against the truck driver and an investigation is going on, he added.