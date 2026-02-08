2 minors among 3 held for opening fire at hospital, shopping mall in Haryana

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Feb 8 (PTI) Three youths, including two minors, were apprehended on Sunday for two gun-firing incidents — one at a private hospital and the other outside a shopping mall here, officials said.

The youth were captured after a police encounter in the morning near the Kasanpur area of Yamunanagar.

According to police, no casualties were reported in the two incidents.

"The initial investigation suggests this case is related to extortion and creating an atmosphere of fear," Superintendent of Police Kamal Deep Goyal told reporters.

Sources said that the hospital operator had previously received an extortion threat from unknown criminals, and the matter was reported to the police.

Two of the accused are minors who belong to Karnal district, while the third accused hails from Kurukshetra. He has been identified as Gurlal Singh.

The CCTV footage showed three youths, with their faces covered, entering the private hospital on Saturday night. While no one else was present, they opened fire at the reception area before fleeing.

Police said the accused fired around 13-14 rounds in the hospital, and later they fired three to four rounds outside the mall before fleeing.

Superintendent of Police Kamal Deep Goyal told reporters that upon receiving the information, the police set up multiple checkpoints and started searching for the accused.

On Sunday morning, the police intercepted them while they were on a bike and surrounded them near the Kasanpur area.

The accused opened fire at the police. In retaliatory firing, two youths suffered gunshot injuries, and the third one was injured after falling from the motorcycle. All were rushed to the hospital and were apprehended later after receiving medical treatment.

During the search, one foreign and one country-made pistol were recovered from the accused.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the BJP government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

He said the operator of the private hospital had received threats before, yet the firing incident inside their premises took place.

Surjewala said that the firing incidents were not isolated ones, and criminals, who have no fear of the law, are carrying out such acts repeatedly.

AAP national media incharge Anurag Dhanda also slammed the BJP government over the incident.

"The Nayab Singh government has turned the entire state of Haryana into a playground for criminals. In Yamunanagar, criminals are openly firing guns in the city without fear, and extortion demands are being made from businessmen in various places," Dhanda said in a post on X in Hindi.