2 minors among 5 Kanwar Yatra pilgrims electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

Latehar, Aug 1 (PTI) Five Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, including two minors, were electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday morning when their vehicle came into contact with a high-tension overhead wire, police said.

Five others were injured in the accident that occurred at Tam Tam Tola in Balumath Police Station area around 3 am.

The pilgrims were returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle hit an electricity pole, a senior officer said.

"A high-tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle. Five people were killed and three others injured," Balumath sub-divisional police officer Ashutosh Kumar Satyam told PTI.

Later, another senior officer said five people were injured in the accident.

Four of the five deceased have been identified as - Rangili Kumari (12), Anjali Kumari (15), Dileep Oraon (29) and Sabita Devi (30), he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of five pilgrims in the accident.

In a post on X, he said: "Deeply saddened by the death of five Kanwariyas in an accident at Balumath in Latehar. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult time. Medical facilities are being provided to the injured in the accident."