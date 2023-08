Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) Two children drowned in the Ramganga river here on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Jagat Pipar village in Gadhia Rangin area, they said.

Ajit (10) and Puspha (12) were grazing buffaloes when the animals entered the river. The duo followed but waded into the deep end and drowned, police said.

The bodies were fished out by villagers, who also informed police. PTI COR ABN RHL