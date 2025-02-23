2 minors drown while taking selfie on boat in Bihar's Vaishali

Vaishali (Bihar), Feb 23 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned while trying to take a selfie aboard a boat that capsized in a lake in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Lalpura area around 1.30 pm.

“They (six minor boys) were clicking selfies near the edge of the boat when the wooden vessel capsized. While four of them managed to swim to safety, two drowned. Their bodies were later fished out,” Gopal Mandal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar-2 (Vaishali), told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway, the SDPO added. PTI PKD RBT