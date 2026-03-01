2 minors found hanging from tree in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Two minors, a boy and a girl, were found hanging from the same branch of a tree in a field here on Sunday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shreesh Chandra said the bodies were discovered hanging in the Gopiapura village under the Bakewar police station area.

SHO Vipin Kumar Malik reached the spot and got the bodies taken down.

Preliminary investigation suggests the boy (17) and girl (16) were allegedly in a relationship and may have taken the extreme step due to social and familial pressures, police said.

However, the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem, they added.

A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.