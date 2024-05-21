2 minors killed, 8 persons injured as truck collides with auto-rickshaw in Chhattisgarh

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh), May 21 (PTI) Two minor boys were killed and eight other persons injured when a truck collided with their auto-rickshaw in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place at around 2 am when the victims were returning home in Dumartoli village after catering work at a wedding event, an official said.

The truck driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw carrying 10 persons at Tehsil Chowk under Bagicha police station limits, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and the victims were taken to a hospital in Bagicha where doctors declared two boys, aged 11 and 14, brought dead, the official said.

Advertisment

Out of the eight injured persons, five were critically hurt and they were shifted to a medical facility in Ambikapur city for better treatment, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

A case was registered under relevant provisions against the truck driver, who fled from the spot, and efforts were on to nab him, the official said. PTI COR GK