2-minute silence observed for Pahalgam terror victims on Jammu border

Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) A two-minute silence was observed for the Pahalgam attack victims on Saturday, before the start of the BSF's beating retreat ceremony at border outpost Octroi near the International Border in Suchetgarh sector, an official said.

The Border Security Force, which mans the border and conducts the twice-a week ceremony on the weekend, also read out the names of 26 victims, mostly tourists, who were gunned down by the terrorists in south Kashmir's famous Pahalgam hill resort on April 22.

The 'Wagah-Attari-style' ceremony, comprising a structured parade by BSF men, was launched in October 2021 as part of the government's border tourism promotion programme.

Last February, an electric-bus service was started from Jammu to Suchetgarh border to help people commute to the outpost.

The BSF, however, on Friday closed an Octroi gate leading to the zero line for the visitors as a precautionary measure.

All the same, the beating retreat ceremony will continue to be held twice a week as per scheduled at 5.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, the official said.