2 months after murder of Nashik man, police yet to crack case; announce cash reward for info

Palghar, Sep 17 (PTI) Two months after the body of a Nashik district resident was found in a river in Palghar district, police were yet to achieve a breakthrough in what they say is a murder case and have now announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused.

After the discovery of the body in July in the Vaitarna river in Mokhada taluka, the victim was later identified as Sharad Kondaji Bodke (31), a resident of Igatpuri town in Nashik district in north Maharashtra, around 150km from Palghar, police said on Wednesday.

Police officials confirmed that preliminary investigations suggest the man was killed by unidentified assailants, who then dumped his body in the river to conceal the crime.

According to a Mokhada police station official, "The crime scene lies in a deserted riverbed area, surrounded by thick vegetation and with minimal movement of people or vehicles, making it a vulnerable spot for such acts." After registering a case of murder against unidentified persons and launching a probe, police were yet to get clues to trace the perpetrators.

In order to encourage cooperation from citizens to take forward their probe, police have announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the breakthrough in the case, said the official.

Police sources revealed that the Vaitarna river stretch near Mokhada has witnessed similar incidents in the past. On July 12, 2025, the body of an unidentified man was recovered under the Koregaon Vaitarna bridge. Earlier, on February 3, 2024, an unidentified woman's body was also found in the same location. PTI COR RSY