2 more arrested for murder of man in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Dec 13 (PTI) Police have arrested two more accused in connection with the murder of a man in Baradwari area of Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur earlier this month, officials said on Saturday.

The arrests were made following the surrender of the prime accused in a local court, Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish said.

Shekhar Sandil was allegedly gunned down in the Baradwari area under Sitaramdera police station limits here on the intervening night of December 2 and December 3, police said.

During interrogation, the prime accused disclosed the names of his accomplices, who were arrested on Friday, the SP said.

Police also recovered the firearm used in the crime and the motorcycle from the accused, he said.

The victim and the accused were neighbours in Devnagar and had past enmity, the SP added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BS RBT